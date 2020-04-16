Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

ALLO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

