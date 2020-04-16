American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,902. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

