American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AOBC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 593,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

