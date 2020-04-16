American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 2.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.21. 922,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

