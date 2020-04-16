AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,353 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,182,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 1,485,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.08, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.