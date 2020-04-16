Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 52,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.