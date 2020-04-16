Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 141.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.5%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 12,074,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.00. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.