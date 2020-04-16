Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

APY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Apergy stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,786. The company has a market capitalization of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.23. Apergy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

