Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 990,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.41%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

