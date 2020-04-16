Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 224,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

