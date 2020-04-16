Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,272,000 after buying an additional 194,027 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,591,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

SPYG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 276,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,109. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

