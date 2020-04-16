Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 77,693 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after buying an additional 6,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after buying an additional 2,274,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after buying an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,875,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 2,865,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,139. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.