Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 1,817,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,867. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

