Arden Trust Co Buys 1,018 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 75,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 31.8% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 11.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.49. 918,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

