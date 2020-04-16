Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned about 24.76% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

SQLV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

