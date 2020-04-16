Arden Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. 2,427,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,055. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

