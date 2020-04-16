Arden Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

