Arden Trust Co Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.24. 879,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,924. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

