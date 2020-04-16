Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,732 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned about 27.05% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $36,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000.

Shares of CACG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

