Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 1,577,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

