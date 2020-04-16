Arden Trust Co Purchases 123,341 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 288.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.32. 751,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.