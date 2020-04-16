Arden Trust Co Purchases 4,958 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 579.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,514. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. 6,001,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

