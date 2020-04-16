Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of SHM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.13. 510,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,891. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

