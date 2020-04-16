Arden Trust Co Sells 1,585 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average is $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. TheStreet cut Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.