Arden Trust Co Sells 28,323 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,277. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

