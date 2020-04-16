Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 314,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,579,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,436. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.