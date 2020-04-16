Artesian Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2496 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 26,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,577. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ARTNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

