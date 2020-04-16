Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 194.5% higher against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $81,113.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006913 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,409,490 coins and its circulating supply is 127,809,501 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

