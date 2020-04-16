Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $65.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $55.59. 845,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,611,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,528,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,037,000 after acquiring an additional 213,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

