Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,046,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,349,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

