Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,309.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685,794 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 377.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 16,842,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,963,326. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.