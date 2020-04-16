Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 56,586 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2,428.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,526. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.