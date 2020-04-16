Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 3,390,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,986,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

