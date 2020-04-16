Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.16. 9,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $198.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

