Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,880,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

