Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.60. 356,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.48. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.