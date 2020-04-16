Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,706 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 315,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

