Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $4.98 on Thursday, hitting $95.92. 19,036,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,085,466. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.