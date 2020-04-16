Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

