Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.58. 70,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,108. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

