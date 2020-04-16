Autus Asset Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 112,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,445. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

