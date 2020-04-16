Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in FedEx by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $118.39. 1,199,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

