Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,111. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

