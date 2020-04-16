Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $21.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 23,324,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,585,000 after acquiring an additional 124,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6,436.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,564,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,161,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,878,000 after acquiring an additional 660,223 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,428,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,074,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,373,000 after acquiring an additional 444,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

