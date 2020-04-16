Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AXGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of AXGT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,980. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 5,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,794,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

