Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

