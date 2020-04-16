Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 14,414,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,433,348. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.