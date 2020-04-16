Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996,758 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes A GE makes up 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $7,349,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 6,779,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

