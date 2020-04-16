Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 5,927 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 12.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 39,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

