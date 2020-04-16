Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $33,905.39 and approximately $250.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00326485 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00420650 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005433 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,360,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,114 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

